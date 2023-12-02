Karnataka: Puttaraju gets green signal, Sumalatha’s future uncertain  

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the JDS, in all probability, will take Mandya Lok Sabha seat as part of the BJP-JDS alliance, the political future of sitting Independent MP Sumalatha Ambareesh could be in jeopardy. Sumalatha had defeated Nikhil Kumaraswamy in the 2019 LS polls, as the BJP had backed her and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s supporters, including minister N Chaluvarayaswamy, had allegedly backed her, that eventually helped her win the seat.

Though she has been claiming that she will never give up Mandya seat, which was also held by her actor husband late Ambareesh, the BJP has been trying to accommodate her by giving the Bengaluru North LS seat, according to sources. But there are mixed feelings among Vokkaliga leaders within the BJP.

Making a quick move with regard to Mandya, JDS supremo and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, who is particular about winning the seat, has given oral instructions to former minister CS Puttaraju to go ahead. Puttaraju fits the bill as he had defeated actor Ramya, alias Divya Spandana, in 2014.

In fact, the Congress had tried in vain to snap up Puttaraju through ‘Operation Hasta’. As the JDS leadership assured him he would be fielded in the Lok Sabha elections, he stayed back, sources said.

The Congress, which has no formidable candidate to fight the BJP-JDS alliance, is viewing many options, including fielding Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy’s wife Dhanalakshmi as the couple has been attending public functions together these days. The names of former chief minister SM Krishna’s daughter Shambhavi, and Ramya have also been making the rounds. Mandya MLA Ravi Ganiga reportedly said that either Shambhavi or Dhanalakshmi fit the bill.

