Karnataka: Three years after ban on cow slaughter in Karnataka, Bhatkal Tanzeem issues fatwa against illegal beef sale

KARWAR: The Bhatkal Tanzeem has banned illegal transportation and sale of beef in the town by issuing a “fatwa”. This “fatwa” comes three years after the ban on cow slaughter by the Tanzeem.

It is aimed at ending the controversy over illegal cattle transportation and illegal sale of beef. “We issued the fatwa earlier this week. We have asked people of Bhatkal not to buy beef that is transported and sold illegally,” Inayathullah Shabandar, Tanzeem president, told The New Indian Express.

He said,”There is no place for such illegal acts in Islam.” There have been instances where cattle have been lifted from the streets and sold. “We have no objections if cattle are purchased from markets and transported. There are cattle markets in Haveri, Udupi and other places in the State. Cattle can be purchased from these markets,” he added.

Inayathullah said, “We have even asked the police to take strict action against people illegally transporting cattle and selling beef.”

The police have registered 179 cases of illegal beef transportation from 2020 to November 2023.

