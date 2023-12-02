No freedom for Siddaramaiah like he had in previous tenure: Ex-minister H Anjaneya

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former minister H Anjaneya here on Friday observed that Siddaramaiah, as chief minister, does not have the freedom now as he had during his previous term between 2013 and 2018. That is the reason there is a delay in the Congress government accepting the socio-economic survey or caste census done by the state Backward Classes Commission.

“During his previous tenure, Siddaramaiah took many revolutionary decisions, like appointing H Kantharaju as commission chairman and conducting the caste census. It has been six months since the Congress government came to power, but the report is yet to be accepted. Tabling of the Justice AJ Sadashiva Commission report on the classification of SC quota is also delayed. If Siddaramaiah had freedom, he would have done it immediately,” he said at a seminar on Mandal Commission report and releasing of a book Gavi Marga, authored by Mani.

He attributed the delay to many factors, including pressure from different corners and tackling 136 party MLAs.

“There is suspicion whether the report will be accepted as Siddaramaiah may have to face many obstacles. But he is committed to social justice,” said Anjaneya, who held the social welfare portfolio during the previous Siddaramaiah cabinet.

“During 2013-18, If HM Revanna and I sought appointment to implement projects for social justice to marginalised communities, the CM would do it immediately. But today Siddaramaiah has no such freedom,” he added.

Former Backward Classes Commission Chairman H Kantharaju said following a Supreme Court’s direction seeking data to increase the quota limit above the 50 per cent ceiling, the states set up permanent backward classes commissions, which have the power to conduct the caste census.

