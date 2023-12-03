Home States Karnataka

BS Yediyurappa has unending greed for power, says BJP’s Yatnal

Alleging that Yediyurappa is only after power, he said the senior party leader crying for farmers was nothing but drama.

Karnataka MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Continuing his tirade against former CM BS Yediyurappa and his son and BJP state president BY Vijayendra, BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Saturday accused Yediyurappa of nursing an unending greed for power.

He said, “I have already told the father-son duo in the past not to do anymore drama and instead get funds for the development of Vijayapura constituency.” Alleging that Yediyurappa is only after power, he said the senior party leader crying for farmers was nothing but drama.

“Yediyurappa wants to control everything and that’s why want his sons to be in the seat of power. Now, I have told him to get some posts available in the party for his pet cats and dogs, and make them general secretary or something like that.”
 

