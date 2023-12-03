Some health officials involved in foeticide scam: Dinesh Gundu Rao

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday said some officials of the health department are involved in the female foeticide racket.

Addressing reporters in Mangaluru, he said he had visited Mandya and Mysuru and gathered information on female foeticide cases.

The CID is now investigating the racket in Bengaluru and other districts. Two health officers involved in the racket have been suspended. “We are not sure whether Ayush officer Satish, who committed suicide, was involved in the racket,” he added.

There were allegations that Satish, being an Ayush doctor at Periyapatna, was practising allopathy at Shivalli in Mandya district. “We are looking at ways to strengthen the law against female foeticide,” he said.

Meanwhile, a 55-year-old doctor working with the health department in Mandya district reportedly committed suicide at his house at Nagapura in Mahalakshmipuram police limits in Bengaluru on Friday night. As Dr SR Nataraj was working in Mandya, police were probing if he had any role in the racket. P4

Nurse performed 70 abortions every month

Dr Nataraj hailed from Kunigal. It is said that Dr Nataraj was mentally disturbed after a few doctors were arrested in connection with the racket. Dr Satish, who was found dead in a car near Anekad on Mysuru-Kodagu Road, was working in a hospital in Mysuru on a contract basis, but he ran a clinic at Shivalli. CID sleuths are probing if Dr Nataraj and Dr Satish were involved in the racket.

Bengaluru police have arrested a nurse in Mysuru in connection with the racket. With this, the number of persons arrested in the racket has gone up to 10.

Manjula, the nurse, hails from Chamarajanagar. She was working in the hospital of one of the accused doctors in Bengaluru.

Manjula had quit her job fearing arrest and was working in a private hospital in Mysuru. It is said that Manjula performed abortions at the behest of the doctor. She performed nearly 70 abortions a month, according to police sources.

