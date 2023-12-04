Home States Karnataka

After 3 more states in kitty, BJP sure of 28/28 in K’taka  

Yediyurappa further said that he will take out a statewide tour after the winter session of the state legislature.

Published: 04th December 2023 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2023 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

BJP supporters celebrate the party’s win in three states at the party office in Bengaluru on Sunday | Shashidhar Byrappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The BJP’s victory in three states has given a boost to the party’s morale in Karnataka with leaders expressing confidence of the party bagging all 28 seats in the state in next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa said that the election results have shown that the BJP will retain power at the Centre in 2024. “BJP will win all 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka. The results show that the Congress’ foundation is shaking,” he said, adding that the BJP has improved its performance in Telangana.

Yediyurappa further said that he will take out a statewide tour after the winter session of the state legislature.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said that the election results are a clear mandate for PM Narendra Modi’s leadership and BJP’s development politics. “In three states, voters have blessed the BJP with recognition for good governance and development beyond the Opposition’s propaganda,” Ashoka said. BJP leaders said that the guarantee schemes of Karnataka Congress failed to attract voters in other poll-bound states.

ALSO READ | This hat-trick of victories a guarantee for ’24: Modi

Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra said that the victories in Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh signifies the public’s endorsement of BJP’s commitment to development and serves as a resounding rejection of Congress’ approach of relying on freebies. “The sentiment expressed by the common man is evident — voters prioritise development over theatrical freebies,” he said.

‘Cong’s  win is due to money’  
Karnataka JDS president and former CM HD Kumaraswamy alleged that the Congress’ victory in Telangana is because of the money flown from Karnataka and other places. “This victory is not on their strength,” he added

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LS Polls 24 BS Yediyurappa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp