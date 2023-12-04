After 3 more states in kitty, BJP sure of 28/28 in K’taka  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The BJP’s victory in three states has given a boost to the party’s morale in Karnataka with leaders expressing confidence of the party bagging all 28 seats in the state in next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa said that the election results have shown that the BJP will retain power at the Centre in 2024. “BJP will win all 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka. The results show that the Congress’ foundation is shaking,” he said, adding that the BJP has improved its performance in Telangana.

Yediyurappa further said that he will take out a statewide tour after the winter session of the state legislature.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said that the election results are a clear mandate for PM Narendra Modi’s leadership and BJP’s development politics. “In three states, voters have blessed the BJP with recognition for good governance and development beyond the Opposition’s propaganda,” Ashoka said. BJP leaders said that the guarantee schemes of Karnataka Congress failed to attract voters in other poll-bound states.

Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra said that the victories in Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh signifies the public’s endorsement of BJP’s commitment to development and serves as a resounding rejection of Congress’ approach of relying on freebies. “The sentiment expressed by the common man is evident — voters prioritise development over theatrical freebies,” he said.

‘Cong’s win is due to money’

Karnataka JDS president and former CM HD Kumaraswamy alleged that the Congress’ victory in Telangana is because of the money flown from Karnataka and other places. “This victory is not on their strength,” he added

