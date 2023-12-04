Biker crashes into HD Revanna’s wife's luxury car, she seeks Rs 50 lakh for repairs

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A villager crashed into a Rs 1.5 crore Toyota Vellfire car, in which JDS MLA HD Revanna’s wife Bhavani, was traveling in KR Nagar taluk in Mysuru district on Sunday. Bhavani demanded Rs 50 lakh from the villagers for the damage.

The accident occurred at Rampura junction at Saligrama.

Two villagers on a motorbike, trying to overtake another two-wheeler, crashed into the high-end car, causing minor scratches. Bhavani, who got down from the vehicle, told the bikers, “If you wanted to die, you should have crashed into a bus. This car costs Rs 1.5 crore and you have damaged it. Give me Rs 50 lakh for repairs.”

She later called someone over the phone and asked them to inform the Saligrama SI.

She took photos of the bikers and threatened to send them to jail.

The Saligrama police have registered a case.

