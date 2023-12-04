Home States Karnataka

Biker crashes into HD Revanna’s wife's luxury car, she seeks Rs 50 lakh for repairs

The accident occurred at Rampura junction at Saligrama.

Published: 04th December 2023 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2023 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka PWD Minister HD Revanna

Karnataka former minister HD Revanna. (EPS | Sudhakar Jain)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A villager crashed into a Rs 1.5 crore Toyota Vellfire car, in which JDS MLA HD Revanna’s wife Bhavani, was traveling in KR Nagar taluk in Mysuru district on Sunday. Bhavani demanded Rs 50 lakh from the villagers for the damage.

The accident occurred at Rampura junction at Saligrama.

Two villagers on a motorbike, trying to overtake another two-wheeler, crashed into the high-end car, causing minor scratches. Bhavani, who got down from the vehicle, told the bikers, “If you wanted to die,  you should have crashed into a bus. This car costs Rs 1.5 crore and you have damaged it. Give me Rs 50 lakh for repairs.”

She later called someone over the phone and asked them to inform the Saligrama SI.

She took photos of the bikers and threatened to send them to jail.

The Saligrama police have registered a case.

ALSO READ | ‘Guarantee for guarantees’ by Karnataka Congress netas win Telangana for party

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HD Revanna Bhavani Revanna

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp