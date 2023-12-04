CM Siddaramaiah to review extending Metro till Nelamangala

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the state government will review the proposal to extend the Metro service till Nelamangala.

Speaking after inaugurating a community hall and prayer hall developed by Sri Beereshwara Swamy Temple Development Committee at Nelamangala on Sunday, he said that there is a demand to extend the Metro service till Nelamangala and the government will review the same.

Siddaramaiah also said the government will execute the Yettinahole project in the next three years to address the drinking water woes in Nelamangala and other areas of Bengaluru Rural district. He assured that the drainage system and in Nelamangala will be improved.

