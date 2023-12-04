Home States Karnataka

CM Siddaramaiah to review extending Metro till Nelamangala

Speaking after inaugurating a community hall and prayer hall developed by Sri Beereshwara Swamy Temple Development Committee at Nelamangala on Sunday,

Published: 04th December 2023 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2023 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru metro

Image used for representational purpose. (EPS Photo | Vinod Kumar T)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the state government will review the proposal to extend the Metro service till Nelamangala. 

Speaking after inaugurating a community hall and prayer hall developed by Sri Beereshwara Swamy Temple Development Committee at Nelamangala on Sunday, he said that there is a demand to extend the Metro service till Nelamangala and the government will review the same.

Siddaramaiah also said the government will execute the Yettinahole project in the next three years to address the drinking water woes in Nelamangala and other areas of Bengaluru Rural district. He assured that the drainage system and in Nelamangala will be improved.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddarmaiah Metro

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp