India must play an active role in foreign affairs: Talmiz Ahmad

Published: 04th December 2023 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2023 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

India flag

Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : “The US is at the lowest level today in terms of a role player in the world and regional affairs. No country in the Global South supports the US, either in Ukraine or concerning Palestine. India is not a role player in the scenario and its concerns are primarily domestic; in terms of re-arranging the idea of India on the basis of certain ideological content and framework,” said Talmiz Ahmad, former Indian ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

He was speaking at a session titled - Fields of Fire: Conflicts Around the World.

“Most countries of West Asia are now adopting strategic autonomy and building up very substantial ties with other countries that are major players in world affairs - China and Russia,” he said and added, “China is likely to emerge as the most significant player in terms of regional and world affairs. It was able to bring together Saudi Arabia and Iran. We are looking at an emerging world order which will be quite different,” he said, and added he wished India plays an active role in foreign affairs rather than re-ordering the domestic scenario.

