Karnataka SSLC, II PU exam schedule out, first attempt compulsory for all   

The tentative timetables will also be put up on school and college notice boards and should be circulated among students. 

Published: 04th December 2023 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2023 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : After scrapping the old exam system on September 5 and introducing three board exams in the state to help students improve their performance and score better for higher studies, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has officially released the timetable for the SSLC and II PUC Annual Examination-1 for the academic year 2023-24.

The timetable was published on the KSEAB website. The Secondary PUC Exam-1, which will be held for 21 days, is scheduled from March 2 to March 22, 2024. SSLC exams will begin on March 25, 2024, and conclude on April 6, 2024. Both exams will begin with the first language. Differently-abled students under different categories such as deaf and dumb, learning disability, blind and mentally challenged will receive an additional hour for three-hour question papers and 40 minutes for two-hour papers.

KSEAB has also extended a 15-day window, from December 1, 2023 to December 15, 2023, for students, parents and the public to submit their objections to the tentative schedule of the Annual Examination-1. To ensure consideration, hard copies of objections should be sent to the Chairman at Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, 6th Road, Malleswaram, Bangalore-560003, within the stipulated time. The tentative timetables will also be put up on school and college notice boards and should be circulated among students. 

Students will have to compulsorily attempt SSLC and II PUC Examination-1 to have the option to sit for the second and third attempts to improve their scores. While many had welcomed the government’s move to ease student’s pressure from board exams, several critics had highlighted that the new rules were ‘unnecessary’ and did not support the students’ growth in any way, instead, their curriculum should be developed so that they learn more. 

