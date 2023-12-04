Home States Karnataka

Keep writing, get feedback, Tharoor’s advice to writers  

He was sharing his views at the session titled ‘The Tharoors Confabulate’ at the Bangalore Literature Festival, where the MP took part with his sister Smita Tharoor, on Sunday. 

Published: 04th December 2023 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2023 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Shashi Tharoor shares stage with sister Smita Tharoor, at the ‘The Tharoors Confabulate’ session in the Bangalore Literature Festival on Sunday. Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : “I have never believed that writing can be taught. I believe writing should be instinctive and natural in the way you think and talk. Writing expresses innermost thoughts with me and my imaginations,” was Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s advice for aspiring writers.

He was sharing his views at the session titled ‘The Tharoors Confabulate’ at the Bangalore Literature Festival, where the MP took part with his sister Smita Tharoor, on Sunday. “My advice to people is to write or learn to write by ‘writing’. Keep writing and keep doing it.

Don’t wait for a publisher. Do a blog and put it up on the internet, send links to your friends and wait for their judgement and seek their honest review and feedback,” Tharoor said, and added, “When I was a kid growing up in India, I was published in every single English magazine in the country.

They were read by parents, family, friends, their friends and peers and I got their feedback from them in real time. I got to know what worked with people what they were particularly delighted with and what they didn’t. That sharpened my craft and I kept writing.” One story of mine was published in a Bombay newspaper and there it picked up, Tharoor said.

He added that if the work is good enough to be read, there will be some publisher somewhere who will see the merit of the work, despite undergoing several rejections, and will publish it.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shashi Tharoor writers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp