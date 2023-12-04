Home States Karnataka

Missing cushions put IndiGo airlines at the receiving end of the passengers’ ire

On Saturday, founder of Mensa Brands Ananth Narayanan posted on X: “2 hours late and no seats @IndiGo flight 5047! Service really seems to be deteriorating.”

Published: 04th December 2023 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2023 01:18 PM

Image of an Indigo aircraft used for representational purposes

Image used for representational purposes (File photo | EPS, D Hemanth)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Twice in a week, IndiGo airlines has been at the receiving end of the passengers’ ire, as passengers highlighted the issue of missing cushions from the physical frame of seats in their flights.

A video post showed two seats without any cushion, which went viral in no time. The flight was on its way to Bengaluru from Mumbai.

IndiGo apologised for the inconvenience and replied: “We believe one of our crew members is in touch with you. We have tried calling you at the registered number however couldn’t connect..”

The earlier tweet appears to have been deleted on Sunday, but screenshots of the original tweet are available online.

Only a week ago, another flyer Subrat Patnaik highlighted a similar issue on an IndiGo flight to Pune from Nagpur, where the cushion was missing but the backrest was in place for the seat allotted to his wife Sagarika. He spoke of his wife standing is the aisle, until Indigo staff offered a cushion for her seat, which was an inconvenience to the others.

Comedian Kapil Sharma, on November 29, slammed the airlines for making the public wait in the bus for 50 minutes at Chennai airport, saying the pilot was stuck in traffic and called this behaviour ‘shameless’. On the same day, director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, slammed Indigo for delay in take-off, and indifference towards the passengers, by not communicating the delay.

