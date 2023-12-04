Vidhana Soudha session starts today; Relief to DKS, guarantees to be discussed

Naushad Bijapur By

BELAGAVI: The 10-day winter session of the legislature which gets under way at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi on Monday is expected to witness interesting debates on a series of issues and controversies. Powered by its win in three states, the opposition BJP is likely to attack the Siddaramaiah government over its guarantee schemes and the recent withdrawal of consent given to the CBI by the state government to probe Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's disproportionate assets case. The government, to run the session smoothly, has tried to minimise protests that various organisations had planned in front of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha. "Officials have taken initiatives to resolve problems of various organisations to stop them from protesting near the Soudha," said Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti. At least seven to eight important Bills are expected to be tabled in the session, besides discussions on several important topics, he added. Assembly Speaker UT Khader said the government has made elaborate arrangements to hold the session effectively. The Assembly Hall inside Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi | ExpressStage set for a heated winter session When pointed out that many legislators remained absent in the last winter session in Belagavi, Assembly Speaker UT Khader hoped that they would attend in good numbers this time. Khader said he will try to set aside more time for discussions on all major issues pertaining to the state and also give ample time to discuss issues of North Karnataka. Some issues relating to North Karnataka, like drought, Mahadayi and Upper Krishna Project, may come for discussion, he added. 'Guarantee heat' The Opposition is expected to target the government over its rising focus on the guarantee schemes and the neglect of most of the other projects and developmental works. "Congress claims the guarantee schemes are a big hit, but people in three of the four states — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh — voted BJP to power. Congress has been ignored by the voters there,'' a BJP source said, adding that the issue could trigger a heated debate in the session. Belagavi Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil, meanwhile, said the administration has made all arrangements to hold the session effectively. Belagavi Police Commissioner S N Siddaramappa said more than 5,000 police personnel will be deployed. Most of the hotels, resorts and lodges in Belagavi have been booked by the government for thousands of guests, including ministers, legislators, officials, media persons and others who will be staying here for 10 days for the session.