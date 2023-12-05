Announce Rs 10,000 crore drought aid or resign: BJP MLC Poojari to Karnataka CM

Firoz Rozindar By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Raising concern over the prevailing drought situation in Karnataka, BJP MLC Kota Shrinivas Poojari has demanded that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announce Rs 10,000 crore drought relief package immediately or else resign from the post.

Speaking during the adjournment motion on drought in the state in the Council on Monday, the former minister alleged that the State Government is busy blaming the Union Government instead of doing its share of work to help the farmers.

Admitting that it is the responsibility of the Centre also to grant funds, Poojari, however, said that the State Government must do its share of work first.

“When Karnataka faced floods during the BJP government, the then chief minister BS Yediyurappa did not wait for aid from the Centre. He toured the flood-hit areas and announced Rs. 5 lakh to each damaged house.

Why can’t the Congress government do the same now,” he asked. Poojari alleged that the Congress government tried to divert public attention from drought by raising the issue of tiger pelts.

Alleging that the government has issued an order to stop the drilling of 17,000 borewells sanctioned during the BJP government under different schemes, Poojari said that the order has also added to the problem of farmers.

Taking exception to the allegation, RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge said that the Congress government had to order a probe into the sanctioning of borewells because of several illegalities.

He said that some people had taken money by presenting fake documents in the name of sinking borewells. Later, Horatti said the matter will be discussed on Tuesday too.

