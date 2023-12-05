Home States Karnataka

BJP worker stabbed allegedly by aides of Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar's brother

Victim follower of former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi; Hebbalkar denies allegation

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: In a crime that is politically fraught and that could be a major issue of discussion in the ongoing legislature session here, a follower of former BJP minister Ramesh Jarkiholi was stabbed and injured allegedly by followers of Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar’s brother Channaraj Hattiholi, on Monday.

Sources said five to six people went to BJP worker Prithvi Singh’s house at Jay Nagar on Monday evening, pulled him out and allegedly stabbed him in the right arm, stomach and back. Singh is closely associated with former BJP minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, while the attackers are said to be aides of Hattiholi, who is 
an MLC and a younger brother of Hebbalkar. The entire incident has been captured on a CCTV camera.
In a video release, injured Singh alleged that Hattiholi’s followers Saddam, Sujay Jadhav and others beat him up, stabbed him and snatched his mobile phone without giving any reason for the attack.

Prithvi Singh’s son Jasvir said, “MLC Channaraj Hattiholi’s PA and guards came to our house around 4.50 pm and took him out of the house. Channaraj was threatening my father over the phone to come out of the house. Once he was out, they stabbed him on the right arm, stomach and back using a cutter. He was immediately shifted to a private hospital. We are still not aware why he was attacked.”

BJP state president BY Vijayendra, BJP MLCs Cheluvadi Narayanswamy and Keshav Prasad, former MLAs Sanjay Patil and Anil Benake, former MLC Mahantesh Kawatagimath, MB Jirali and other BJP leaders visited the hospital.

Home Minister G Parameshwara said, “The police will look into the matter. The law will take its course and whoever was involved will be arrested. I just came to know about the incident as I was attending the session.”

Laxmi Hebbalkar said, “There is no connection between Prithvi Singh and us. It is true that our people had gone to his house for some documents and interacted with him. It is captured on the CCTV camera. Our people did not attack him. His injuries are self made and he is putting the blame on our people. The police should investigate and find out who is behind the incident.”

