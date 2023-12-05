BJP worker stabbed: Arrest attackers immediately, Vijayendra tells CM Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra has demanded the immediate arrest of the brother (Channaraj Hattiholi) of Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar in connection with the incident of stabbing of BJP leader Prithvi Singh in Belagavi on Monday.

Speaking after meeting Singh at a private hospital in Belagavi, Vijayendra said, “At around 4 pm on Monday, the gunman and right-hand man of MLC Chennaraj Hattiholi, Sunil Jadhav and Saddam, the PA of Hattiholi, attacked Singh brutally.” MLC Hattiholi is an influential person and that is why he carried out such an attack in broad daylight, alleged Vijayendra.

Unfortunately, a BJP worker has been attacked when the winter session of the legislature is on in Belagavi, he added. He appealed to the CM Siddaramaiah to arrest all those responsible for the attack on Monday night itself. ”Prithvi Singh was threatened by people when he identified himself with BJP in the last Assembly elections in the state.

Now, he has been stabbed and attacked. Instead of issuing statements on this issue, as a responsible minister (Laxmi Hebbalkar) should ensure that her brother is traced and arrested immediately,” Vijayendra added.



