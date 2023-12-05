Former Karnataka minister and BJP MLC CP Yogeeshwara’s kin found murdered

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/MYSURU : Former minister and BJP MLC CP Yogeeshwara’s brother-in-law, who had gone missing from his farmhouse in Channapatna three days ago, was found murdered on Monday. The decomposed body of the 62-year-old realtor-cum-businessman, P Mahadevaiah, was found on the forest fringes of Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife division in Chamarajanagar district. The police have formed four teams to crack the kidnap and murder case.

Mahadevaiah, one of the directors of Megacity (Bangalore) Developers and Builders Ltd (MBDL), reportedly went missing from his farmhouse at Vaddaradoddi in Channapatna taluk on Saturday. The police traced his abandoned car near the Primary Health Centre at Ramapura with traces of blood on the rear of the car on Sunday. After the car was found, MLC Yogeeshwara visited the spot.

On Monday afternoon, his body was found about 6 km from the place where the car was found. “The assailants have bludgeoned the victim and have murdered him by smashing his head with a boulder,” the police said.

Murder a result of civil matters? Cops scan CCTV footage

“The suspects have escaped after covering the body in a bedspread. It is suspected that the accused must have killed the victim elsewhere and shifted the body in the car’s boot. They have then carried the body and thrown it on the forest fringes,” the police said, adding that the role of a three-member gang is suspected behind the kidnap and the murder.

IGP (Central Range) BR Ravikanthe Gowda Inspector confirmed the incident and said the body of the missing person has been found in Chamarajanagar district.

Mahadevaiah is married to Yogeeshwara’s elder sister. He was living with his family on the 5th main in Banashankari 3rd Stage in Bengaluru. Every weekend, he would drive to his farmhouse and stay there. On Friday night too, he was there, but went missing the next day. The police found the door of the farmhouse broken and the house ransacked.

“We suspect the involvement of known persons based on the statements given by his family members that he does not open the farmhouse doors to unknown people. We are also not ruling out the possibility of hiring ‘supari’ killers for the kidnap and murder. The network dumping pointed to the victim’s mobile phone location near MM Hills. When we started checking near the MM Hills and other surrounding areas, first the car was found and then the body,” an officer, who is part of the investigation, said.

Four teams have been formed to arrest the accused. The police suspect that the murder could be in connection with civil matters, but the case is being probed from all angles. The police are also checking the CCTV footage to get clues of the accused. The Channapatna Rural police have registered a case.

