JDS allied with BJP after I.N.D.I.A. boycott: HD Deve Gowda

By Express News Service

HASSAN: JDS supremo and former PM HD Deve Gowda on Monday said that his party tied-up with the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections after the Congress and its I.N.D.I.A partners maintained distance from the regional party.

Addressing the media here, Gowda said that the Congress leaders often spoke ill about JDS and this irked partymen. Taking Congress leaders to task for airing hasty statements against JDS, Gowda said that it was members of the Grand Old Party who hatched a conspiracy to topple the JDS-Congress coalition government in Karnataka. “JDS decided to tie-up with BJP after PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah gave their nod,” he added.

Gowda said the BJP high command will take a decision on seat-sharing after discussing with state BJP and JDS leaders. “The aim of the alliance is to win all 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state. JDS alliance with BJP is to save the party,” he said.

On Congress winning Telangana, Gowda alleged that the Congress won in the neighbouring state with the funds supplied by its Karnataka leaders.



