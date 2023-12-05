Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: ‘Appoint teachers or shut schools,’ demand MLCs

Teacher , school , teachers , class

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express IIlustration)

By Firoz Rozindar
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Raising the burning issue of aided schools of the state facing a severe shortage of teachers, which is adversely affecting the academic activities of the students, MLCs cutting across party lines demanded that the government either allow the appointment of teachers or simply shut down the aided schools.

“What is the use of running an aided school with an acute shortage of teachers? Some aided schools have nearly a hundred students and only one teacher. The government is not allowing appointment of teachers in these schools but wishes the schools to perform well in exams. How it is possible to provide quality education without adequate teachers,” said Congress MLC Abdul Jabbar.

Discussing the shortage of teachers in the Council on Monday, BJP MLC Shashil Namoshi demanded that the government allow appointment of teachers in aided schools, which are vacant since 2016.  

“Today, these schools are facing enormous problems as they have no teachers. Teachers are paid only Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 and the management cannot afford to pay higher salaries.

Because of delays in appointments, many people have crossed the eligibility age for getting government jobs. Considering this pathetic situation, the government should either allow the appointment of teachers or close down these schools and open government schools in their place,” he said. 

