Karnataka: PSI exam postponed by a month, to be held on Jan 23

Pramodkumar Vaidya By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: With rising demand to postpone the exam to recruit 545 police sub-inspectors, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara informed the Assembly on Monday that it would be deferred by a month. While it was scheduled to be held on December 23, it would now be held on January 23, 2024.

Raising the issue during the zero hour, Vijayapura City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal (BJP) said that the future of over 54,000 PSI aspirants was at stake as they might cross the age limit set for the recruitment. “Also, the time given for preparation for the exam was very less. Candidates appearing for the exam have also been preparing for other competitive exams. So, to ensure justice for these candidates, the government should defer the exam by at least three months,” Yatnal added.

Several other members too echoed Yatnal’s sentiments. Parameshwara, however, was in no mood to change the exam date.

In his defence, the home minister said the government was under pressure to recruit 1,500 PSIs in the next few months.

Already, the physical test for an additional 400 PSIs has been completed. Unless the recruitment process for the earlier 545 posts is completed, the aforesaid posts cannot be filled, he added. Also, the Home Department has got clearance from the Finance Department to recruit 600 more PSIs. As the schedule for all these posts has already been planned, it would not be fair to reschedule the re-exam date, Parameshwara added.

In his reply, Yatnal demanded that the exam be postponed by at least a month. Several MLAs, including Congress members, supported Yatnal. Then, Parameshwara had a conversation with CM Siddaramaiah, and announced that the re-exam would be postponed by a month.

