Karnataka: Rescuers retrieve bodies of workers from debris

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: With the rescue operations nearly coming to an end, the rescue workers have finally retrieved seven bodies from the debris while one person was rescued who is admitted to the government hospital.

Addressing the media person on Tuesday, SP Rishikesh Sonawane confirmed the death of seven out of eight workers trapped under a huge pile of corn and a broken container that was carrying tonnes of grains.

He added that a case had been booked against the supervisor of the Rajguru corn processing industry's warehouse.

The owner of the industry, Kishor Kumar Jain has announced to pay compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the relatives of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh to the injured in the tragic incident of tonnes of corn falling over workers in a private warehouse in the industrial area of the city, the rescue staff have recovered five bodies so far.

The deceased have been identified as Rajesh Mukhiya (25), Rambrij Mukhiya (29), Shambhu Mukhiya (26), Ram Balak (52) Lakhu (45). Dalchand Mukhiya (20) and Kishan Kumar (20). The rescue operations started at 6:00 pm on Monday.

The incident took place on December 4 evening when hundreds of corn bags kept in the warehouses fell on the labourers working in the warehouse. All the workers are reported to be natives of Bihar.

District in-charge Minister MB Patil, who rushed to the spot in the early hours of Tuesday from Belagavi where he was attending the assembly session, told mediapersons that the work of retrieving the bodies is underway.

Describing it as a very tragic incident, he said that the workers were from another state.

"The priority is now to retrieve the bodies and get an autopsy performed and send the bodies to their respective states by contacting the local administration," Patil said.

He said it is not possible to tell the exact reason for the incident now as the probe has to be conducted.

"If the owner of the warehouse is at fault then it will also be checked and action would be taken as per the law," he said.

He added that he has already informed the Chief Minister about the incident.

"Despite the fact that the workers are from another state, on humanitarian grounds, we will try to get some financial aid to the families of the victims. At the same time, the owner too has the responsibility to give compensation. In that regard also efforts will be made to get compensation to the victims," Patil said.

To a question, he said one person was saved and he is undergoing treatment for injuries but out of danger.

On reports that a similar incident took place in the same warehouse in the past and two persons had died then but the case was hushed up, the Minister said that an inquiry will be conducted and no one at fault will be spared.

