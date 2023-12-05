With Telangana win,  D K Shivakumar strengthens his case for top post

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With back-to-back victories in assembly polls in Karnataka and Telangana, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, who contributed his way to the party’s victory in both states, may have made his case strong for the top post in Karnataka in the future.

From campaign rallies to keeping Congress MLAs out of poachers’ reach after the poll results in Telangana, Shivakumar took up the role of troubleshooter with ease. He had prepared the ground by ironing out differences between the Telangana leaders, including TPCC president Revanth Reddy and opposition leader Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, a powerful Dalit leader, among others, in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, according to sources.

AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge, a Dalit from the Hyderabad-Karnataka region, came in handy for Shivakumar as the former has a strong following among Dalit leaders in Telangana, sources added. Kharge’s ‘Mala’ community in Telangana, like SC right in Karnataka, rallied behind the Congress.

Turning these factors to his advantage, Shivakumar struck a balance to keep the party united and delivered the election goods, observed political analysts. Besides, he managed to convince YS Sharmila, daughter of former Andhra Pradesh CM late YS Rajashekara Reddy, to keep her YSR Telangana Party out of the contest. The duo met several times and Sharmila was even prepared to merge her party with the Congress, for which senior leader Sonia Gandhi had also given her consent. The decision was put on hold to time it with the Andhra Pradesh assembly polls slated to be held in April/May 2024.

The Congress is likely project her as the CM face, where she will be face-off with her brother and present Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, according to sources. Besides the Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka, Shivakumar is also likely to get the assignment of designing a victory for the grand old party in Andhra Pradesh.

The results will have a bearing on his chance of becoming Karnataka CM, as the party high command

had reportedly struck a ‘compromise power-sharing deal’ between him and incumbent Siddaramaiah, who has become chief minister for a second term. But according to sources, Siddaramaiah would pitch

for a Dalit leader, like Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, if asked to quit. The duo holding a dinner meeting with other senior Dalit leaders had already created a buzz in political circles.

