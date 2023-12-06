Home States Karnataka

‘CM indulging in appeasement politics’: Karnataka BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai

Bommai said there are departments for Minorities like the Wakf Board, Minority Commission, and Minority Corporation which have been getting the funds through several programmes.

Basavaraj Bommai

Former Karnataka CM and senior BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Former CM Basavaraj Bommai and other senior BJP leaders accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of practicing vote bank and appeasement politics.  Siddaramaiah’s remarks that he will work to ensure that the Minorities get a share in national resources is nothing but vote bank and appeasement politics, he said. He was responding to the CM’s remarks at a Minority leaders’ convention in Hubballi.  

In the meeting, the CM said his government has allocated Rs 4,000 crore in the budget for the Minorities Welfare Department, and it will be increased each year to make it Rs 10,000 crore a year. Bommai said there are departments for Minorities like the Wakf Board, Minority Commission, and Minority Corporation which have been getting the funds through several programmes.

“The funds reserved for  SCs/STs,  TSP, and SCP has been diverted to the guarantees and done injustice to those two oppressed communities,” he said.  

