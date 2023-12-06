Don’t open new liquor shops under guise of quota for SC/STs: BJP

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The opposition BJP on Tuesday urged the state government not to issue licences to open new liquor shops on the pretext of offering reservation to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes.

While a majority of members from both the ruling and opposition parties expressed their concern over procedures followed in offering CL-7 licenses to open bars and restaurants, Congress MLA PM Narendraswamy wanted to know from Excise Minister RB Timmapur if the government is serious about reserving licences to SC/STs. As the minister also belongs to the SC community, he should clarify the government stand, he added.

The minister admitted that SC/STs have got considerably fewer licenses under CL-2, CL-3, CL-7 and CL-9. He said that of the total 2,442 CL-7 licences, SCs have got only 96 and STs 68. SCs have got 65 licences each in CL-2 and CL-3 of the total 3,975 in each category. Under CL-9, 49 licences are issued to SCs and 39 to STs of the 3,925 total licenses. He said the government is firm on social justice and reserving licences to SC/STs, but this can only be done by bringing appropriate amendments to the existing law.

BJP member Sunil Kumar asked the minister whether the government is planning to issue fresh licences to open liquor shops in the guise of reservation. Opposition leader R Ashoka argued against the proliferation of bars only to reserve licences to SC/STs. He said BJP is not averse to reservation, but it should be done by not increasing the number of liquor shops.

During the question hour, Bangarpet MLA SN Narayanaswamy raised the issue of facilities being given to customers in CL-7 licensed liquor shops in his constituency and lapses in procedures followed in issuing licences. Several other members also expressed the same concern and demanded the government to announce a probe over granting CL-7 licences.

