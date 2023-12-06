Karnataka: Foreigners make a fast buck illegally in Mysuru

Karthik KK By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Despite having strict laws preventing a foreigner from working or earning during their visit to India on a student visa or tourist visa, a big 'illegal' market' is operating in Mysuru.

The city is called the 'Ashtanga yoga' capital. Thousands of foreigners especially those from first-world countries and European countries visit the City of Palaces in large numbers every year to pursue yoga and get a certification, which is taking the city to the global map in the field of yoga. A few foreign nationals, on the pretext of learning yoga or embracing the culture of the country, are making this an opportunity to make a quick buck by flouting the law of the land.

Many foreign nationals, nearly 10 of them in this year alone, who have enrolled for yoga classes in Mysuru or visiting the city on a tourist visa are conducting photo shoot projects which are all paid and have turned this into a profession and making good money out of it.

It is harming local photographers and filmmakers' businesses.

According to Vinay, a resident of Gokulam, this has become a trend for the last six to seven years.

"Most of the foreigners who visit the city for yoga carry their camera, lens and other gear as well. Earlier, they were looking into opportunities to make a quick buck now it is being held in an organised way as they post it on their social media handles that they have opened slots for pre-booking. They charge exorbitant prices as well and interestingly they even give commissions to locals for referrals," he said.

Another freelance photographer, expressing his displeasure, said the market is so big that a foreign national who is on a visit to Mysuru in January has opened his slots and is charging 200 euros per shoot.

"23 days slots have already been booked as per details shared by him in his social media handle," he pointed out and revealed this is close to Rs 4.5 lakh without paying tax.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MYSURU: Despite having strict laws preventing a foreigner from working or earning during their visit to India on a student visa or tourist visa, a big 'illegal' market' is operating in Mysuru. The city is called the 'Ashtanga yoga' capital. Thousands of foreigners especially those from first-world countries and European countries visit the City of Palaces in large numbers every year to pursue yoga and get a certification, which is taking the city to the global map in the field of yoga. A few foreign nationals, on the pretext of learning yoga or embracing the culture of the country, are making this an opportunity to make a quick buck by flouting the law of the land. Many foreign nationals, nearly 10 of them in this year alone, who have enrolled for yoga classes in Mysuru or visiting the city on a tourist visa are conducting photo shoot projects which are all paid and have turned this into a profession and making good money out of it.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It is harming local photographers and filmmakers' businesses. According to Vinay, a resident of Gokulam, this has become a trend for the last six to seven years. "Most of the foreigners who visit the city for yoga carry their camera, lens and other gear as well. Earlier, they were looking into opportunities to make a quick buck now it is being held in an organised way as they post it on their social media handles that they have opened slots for pre-booking. They charge exorbitant prices as well and interestingly they even give commissions to locals for referrals," he said. Another freelance photographer, expressing his displeasure, said the market is so big that a foreign national who is on a visit to Mysuru in January has opened his slots and is charging 200 euros per shoot. "23 days slots have already been booked as per details shared by him in his social media handle," he pointed out and revealed this is close to Rs 4.5 lakh without paying tax. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp