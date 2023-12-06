Karnataka: Rs 50 lakh cheque handed over to martyred Capt Pranjal’s kin

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the BJP hit out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for not giving Rs 50 lakh compensation to the family of Captain MV Pranjal who was martyred recently in Jammu and Kashmir in November, the State Government on Tuesday handed over the cheque to Pranjal’s family.

Taking to ‘X’, the CM said that as announced by his government, the compensation of Rs 50 lakh has been handed over to Pranjal’s family.

“We have great respect for soldiers who risk their lives to protect the country, and we have the same respect and concern for the families of the soldiers,” he said. Hitting out at BJP, the CM said, “In order to get some political mileage, a few are spreading false news. I only hope that God will give good sense to such people.”

SIDDU SEEKS APOLOGY FROM TEJASVI

Siddaramaiah accused BJP MP Tejasvi Surya of misrepresenting his statement and circulating it on social media. “In the video, due to the background noise, the initial part of the reporter’s question was not clear. When I realised the question pertained to the late Captain Pranjal, I not only asserted that the State Government is committed to providing compensation, but also said that if any other state has given a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the martyred soldiers, we are also ready to give the same amount,” clarified Siddaramaiah in his official statement. He also uploaded the complete video and sought an apology from

Tejasvi Surya.

