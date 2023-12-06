Home States Karnataka

Rs 820 crore UCO Bank scam: CBI searches 13 locations in Karnataka

Published: 06th December 2023 09:25 AM

Fraud, scam , money

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) searched 13 locations in Karnataka, including in Mangaluru, in connection with an alleged Rs 820 crore scam in UCO Bank.The sleuths searched the premises of the accused, including private individuals and bank officials, and recovered mobile phones, laptops, computer systems, email archives and debit/credit cards.

UCO Bank had filed a complaint against its two support engineers and other unknown persons, alleging that suspicious Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) transactions of approximately Rs 820 crore had been made. Between November 10 and 13, IMPS inward transactions originating from 14,000 account holders across seven private banks were directed to 41,000 account holders within UCO Bank through the IMPS channel.

This intricate network involved a staggering 8,53,049 transactions and were mistakenly posted in the UCO Bank account holders’ records, despite the originating banks registering failed transactions. Approximately Rs 820 crore allegedly found its way into UCO Bank accounts without proper debits from the originating banks’ account holders, according to the press release from the office of the CBI.

It was also alleged that several account holders exploited this situation, illicitly withdrawing funds from 
UCO Bank through various banking channels, thereby benefiting wrongfully from the transaction. 

