Seven die, three hurt in Vijayapura corn factory tragedy

VIJAYAPURA: Seven workers from Bihar died and three others were injured when huge corn containers collapsed on them at the Rajguru Foods factory on the outskirts of Vijayapura on Monday evening.

Sixteen containers, each weighing 60 tonnes, collapsed all of a sudden at the food processing factory around 7pm. Around 12 workers were working under the containers when the incident occurred, according to those who had a narrow escape.

Four workers reportedly died on the spot. Three workers, who were buried under the heap of corn and metal sheets of the containers, could not be saved even after a four-hour struggle by personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services Department and NDRF.

The deceased have been identified as Rajesh Mukhiya, 25, Rambrij Mukhiya, 29, Shambhu Mukhiya, 26, Ram Balak, 52, Lakhu, 45, Dalchand Mukhiya, 20, and Kishan Kumar, 20.

Metal sheets delayed rescue



Deputy Commissioner T Bhoobalan, SP Rishikesh Sonawane, ZP CEO Rahul Shinde rushed to the factory and oversaw the rescue operation. Only one worker was rescued during the operation. According to officials, heavy metal sheets of the containers hampered the rescue operation.

Even earthmovers could not remove the mangled metal sheets, which were finally cut open with iron cutting tools. District in-charge minister MB Patil visited the factory on Tuesday morning. He said arrangements will be made to send the bodies of the workers to their native places in Bihar. An inquiry will be conducted into the incident.

Action will be taken against those responsible for the incident based on the inquiry report, he added. The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased workers and Rs 1 lakh each to those injured seriously and Rs 50,000 to those who suffered minor injuries.

Factory owner Kishor Kumar Jain announced that a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased workers and Rs 2 lakh to the injured workers will be paid. Police have filed an FIR against Kishor Jain and supervisor Praveenchandra Srivedi.

