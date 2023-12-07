Home States Karnataka

92 residential school students died by suicide in 5 years in Karnataka

Scheduled Castes and Tribes Welfare Committee recommended that the government hold special counseling sessions for students, parents, and teachers to prevent such suicide cases.

By Pramodkumar Vaidya
Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  Ninety-two students have died in schools and colleges run by the Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS) in the last five years. Of them, 29 committed suicide, according to the interim report for 2023-24 submitted by the Scheduled Castes and Tribes Welfare Committee of the State Legislature.

The report tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday stated that some students died under mysterious circumstances while returning home. 

Stressing the need for detailed investigations into such deaths, the committee recommended that the government seek information from parents about whether the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement had conducted any investigation. If no investigation was conducted, the government should initiate action as per law, it stated.

The committee also recommended that the government hold special counseling sessions for students, parents, and teachers to prevent such suicide cases.

The committee favored setting up a system to ensure proper utilization and evaluation of funds meant for the development of SCs and STs. A sum of Rs 2.5 lakh crore has been spent on 1.8 crore SCs and STs under the Karnataka Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan and Tribal Sub-Plan (Planning, Allocation and Utilisation of Financial Resources) Act since 2013. The Act mandates spending 24.5% of the State’s budget on SCs and STs.

Stressing the need to know whether the benefits reached these communities, the committee stated that the government should evolve a mechanism for the purpose.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

