Basanagouda Patil Yatnal calls cleric terror sympathiser, questions CM sharing stage with him

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/ VIJAYAPURA: Former Union Minister and BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has made serious allegations against Islamic cleric Sayed Tanveer Peera Hashmi of Vijayapura by calling him “an ISIS supporter and terrorist sympathiser” and demanded the Union Government to order a probe. The BJP leader also accused Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of sharing the dais with the “terrorist sympathiser.” Hashmi, however, rubbished the allegations.

Yatnal, a former union minister, took to ‘X’ to make the allegations and wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding a probe by Central agencies. “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah shared the dais with ISIS supporters and terror sympathisers,” the BJP leader said. He posted photographs of the CM attending Muslim religious leaders’ meetings in Hubballi and also photographs of Hashmi, which Yatnal claimed were taken in the Middle East. Yatnal alleged that the persons seen with Hashmi in those photographs were terror sympathisers.

“Tanveer has met CM Siddaramaiah on several occasions. Does CM Siddaramaiah know the background of this terror sympathiser?” the BJP leader added. Yatnal said he is not scared of anything and will continue to fight.

In his letter to Shah, Yatnaal alleged that he had “received credible information suggesting that Tanveer Peera is bringing funds from Muslim countries with the intention of creating unrest in our nation.”

Hashmi rubbished the BJP leader’s allegations. “He (Yatnal) has alleged that I have links with ISIS. I challenge him to prove the allegations within eight days. If he proves it, then, I will leave India forever. If his allegations are not proven, Yatnal should go to Pakistan forever,” he retorted. Asserting that he has dedicated his life to condemning and protesting against any sort of terrorism, he said that he and his organizations have been campaigning against terrorism.

Referring to the photos being shared by Yatnal where Hashmi is seen with some foreigners, Hashmi claimed that the pictures are a decade old when he had gone to Iraq to pay his obeisance to the shrine of Saint Mehboob Subhani. “During my visit, I met the chief priest Sayed Khalif Jilani. His security officer, who was provided by the Iraqi government itself, is also seen in the picture,” he explained. Syed Tajuddin Qadri, the organiser of the conference in Hubballi termed the allegations as baseless. If the BJP leader has any evidence he should present it to police instead of making such allegations, he said.

