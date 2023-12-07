Bill moots Rs 10 crore fine, 10-year jail term to curb exam malpractice in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The State Government on Wednesday tabled two more Bills — The Karnataka Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023, and The Karnataka Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Corruption and Unfair Means in Recruitment) Bill, 2023.

The Karnataka Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill has been introduced for imposition of tax on casinos, horse racing, and online gaming and making it liable to criminal action against those who violate the law. Meanwhile, the government has clarified that the proposed amendment was not prohibiting, restricting, or regulating betting, casinos, gambling, lottery, or online gaming.

The Karnataka Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Corruption and Unfair Means in Recruitment) Bill has been proposed to provide for effective measures to prevent and curb the offenses of leakage of question papers and use of unfair means at public examinations for recruitment to any post under the State Government, including autonomous bodies, authorities, boards or corporation.

The new law has strict provisions of punishment up to 10 years and penalties in the form of fines up to Rs 10 crore as well as attachment and confiscation of property and also recommends setting up a designated court for the trial of such offenses.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BELAGAVI: The State Government on Wednesday tabled two more Bills — The Karnataka Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023, and The Karnataka Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Corruption and Unfair Means in Recruitment) Bill, 2023. The Karnataka Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill has been introduced for imposition of tax on casinos, horse racing, and online gaming and making it liable to criminal action against those who violate the law. Meanwhile, the government has clarified that the proposed amendment was not prohibiting, restricting, or regulating betting, casinos, gambling, lottery, or online gaming. The Karnataka Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Corruption and Unfair Means in Recruitment) Bill has been proposed to provide for effective measures to prevent and curb the offenses of leakage of question papers and use of unfair means at public examinations for recruitment to any post under the State Government, including autonomous bodies, authorities, boards or corporation.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The new law has strict provisions of punishment up to 10 years and penalties in the form of fines up to Rs 10 crore as well as attachment and confiscation of property and also recommends setting up a designated court for the trial of such offenses. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp