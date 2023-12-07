BJP protests CM Siddaramaiah’s remark on funds to minorities

Pramodkumar Vaidya By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s assurance to minority communities that allocation for their welfare would be increased to Rs 10,000 crore in future budgets rocked the Assembly on Wednesday with BJP members saying that such assurances, while the House is in session, is against the norm. While they demanded that the chief minister withdraw his statement, the government refused, leading to BJP members walking out of the House.

Referring to media reports on the CM’s remark in Hubballi recently, BJP member Sunil Kumar said it is not fair of Siddaramaiah to make any announcement while the session was underway. “Siddaramaiah has assured Muslims that the government will allocate Rs 10,000 crore. We are not against the government sanctioning funds to any community, but averse to making such announcements outside the House,” he said. Objecting to his statement, ruling party members said the CM has not given any such assurance. Ministers Priyank Kharge, Dinesh Gundu Rao, and Shivaraj Tangadagi led the attack on opposition members, resulting in a war of words and pandemonium for a while.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil commented that the CM had only said the government allocates Rs 3,000-4,000 crore in the budget and it would be increased to Rs 10,000 crore in phases in future budgets. “Siddaramaih did not say funds would be increased immediately. The issue raised by BJP members cannot be considered as per House rules,” he added.

Not convinced, BJP members continued to protest. Assembly opposition leader R Ashoka said the government does not have money to compensate farmers but is promising Rs 10,000 crore to minorities. “If farmers are forgotten, their curse will not let the government complete its term. The chief minister should withdraw his statement and tender an apology for dishonoring the House,” he demanded.

While Congress members tried to disrupt him, Ashoka said, “If you disturb me, you should be aware that the leader of the House also speaks in the House. We also have 85 members and have the capacity to disturb his address too.”

Congress members took serious objection and urged the Speaker to expunge his statement. They also demanded an apology from Ashoka. As arguments continued, Ashoka walked out of the House.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BELAGAVI: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s assurance to minority communities that allocation for their welfare would be increased to Rs 10,000 crore in future budgets rocked the Assembly on Wednesday with BJP members saying that such assurances, while the House is in session, is against the norm. While they demanded that the chief minister withdraw his statement, the government refused, leading to BJP members walking out of the House. Referring to media reports on the CM’s remark in Hubballi recently, BJP member Sunil Kumar said it is not fair of Siddaramaiah to make any announcement while the session was underway. “Siddaramaiah has assured Muslims that the government will allocate Rs 10,000 crore. We are not against the government sanctioning funds to any community, but averse to making such announcements outside the House,” he said. Objecting to his statement, ruling party members said the CM has not given any such assurance. Ministers Priyank Kharge, Dinesh Gundu Rao, and Shivaraj Tangadagi led the attack on opposition members, resulting in a war of words and pandemonium for a while. Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil commented that the CM had only said the government allocates Rs 3,000-4,000 crore in the budget and it would be increased to Rs 10,000 crore in phases in future budgets. “Siddaramaih did not say funds would be increased immediately. The issue raised by BJP members cannot be considered as per House rules,” he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Not convinced, BJP members continued to protest. Assembly opposition leader R Ashoka said the government does not have money to compensate farmers but is promising Rs 10,000 crore to minorities. “If farmers are forgotten, their curse will not let the government complete its term. The chief minister should withdraw his statement and tender an apology for dishonoring the House,” he demanded. While Congress members tried to disrupt him, Ashoka said, “If you disturb me, you should be aware that the leader of the House also speaks in the House. We also have 85 members and have the capacity to disturb his address too.” Congress members took serious objection and urged the Speaker to expunge his statement. They also demanded an apology from Ashoka. As arguments continued, Ashoka walked out of the House. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp