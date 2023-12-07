Chaos in Karnataka Assembly over stabbing of BJP leader

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The Assembly on Wednesday witnessed chaotic scenes during the Zero Hour over

the issue of the stabbing of BJP leader Prithvi Singh in Belagavi recently.

After 2 hours of protest and verbal duel between both the Ruling and Opposition members over the issue, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah informed the House that Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara would answer the question raised by BJP MLA BY Vijayendra.

Raising the issue, Vijayendra, who is also state BJP chief, said the State Government took the stabbing lightly and the sections under which an FIR was filed were not serious. He demanded the inclusion of IPC Sections 397 and 398 against the accused in the FIR, taking serious cognizance of the offense. The police on Tuesday filed an FIR against Congress MLC Channaraj Hattiholi and two of his associates.

He said the incident of stabbing occurred on the first day of the winter session of the legislature and the CM who was present in Belagavi should consider it seriously and ensure stringent punishment to the guilty. A verbal duel took place between both sides after the BJP MLAs, including Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, R Ashoka, Araga Jnanendra and Vijayendra, insisted that the government reply to the House immediately.

The BJP MLAs rushed to the well of the House in protest after the CM said that Parameshwara would reply on Thursday. Assembly Speaker UT Khader appealed to the BJP MLAs to exercise restraint and said that they would have to wait for Parameshwara to reply. He hit out at the protesting MLAs, alleging that they were doing it to get their agenda fulfilled. The MLAs staged a dharna shouting slogans against the government in the well of the House, and eventually, Khader adjourned the House for 30 minutes.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BELAGAVI: The Assembly on Wednesday witnessed chaotic scenes during the Zero Hour over the issue of the stabbing of BJP leader Prithvi Singh in Belagavi recently. After 2 hours of protest and verbal duel between both the Ruling and Opposition members over the issue, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah informed the House that Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara would answer the question raised by BJP MLA BY Vijayendra. Raising the issue, Vijayendra, who is also state BJP chief, said the State Government took the stabbing lightly and the sections under which an FIR was filed were not serious. He demanded the inclusion of IPC Sections 397 and 398 against the accused in the FIR, taking serious cognizance of the offense. The police on Tuesday filed an FIR against Congress MLC Channaraj Hattiholi and two of his associates.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He said the incident of stabbing occurred on the first day of the winter session of the legislature and the CM who was present in Belagavi should consider it seriously and ensure stringent punishment to the guilty. A verbal duel took place between both sides after the BJP MLAs, including Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, R Ashoka, Araga Jnanendra and Vijayendra, insisted that the government reply to the House immediately. The BJP MLAs rushed to the well of the House in protest after the CM said that Parameshwara would reply on Thursday. Assembly Speaker UT Khader appealed to the BJP MLAs to exercise restraint and said that they would have to wait for Parameshwara to reply. He hit out at the protesting MLAs, alleging that they were doing it to get their agenda fulfilled. The MLAs staged a dharna shouting slogans against the government in the well of the House, and eventually, Khader adjourned the House for 30 minutes. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp