Experts want operation to catch jumbos stopped in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Experts and mahouts from elephant camps across Karnataka have demanded that the operation to capture and radio-collar wild elephants that stray into human habitats be stopped immediately. This is in the wake of the death of famed Dasara tusker Arjuna during an operation to capture a wild elephant in the forests of Hassan district a few days ago. The department has plans to capture and radio-collar at least seven more wild elephants in the next three months. With the death of Arjuna, the pressure on Abhimanyu, who also carries the Dasara howdah, and other tuskers will increase if they are made part of the operation to capture more wild elephants.

Experts have also demanded that camp elephants used in kumki operations and those performing Dasara duties be separated. Referring to Abhimanyu, a veterinarian said, “He was supposed to be used in the operation along with Arjuna in Hassan and Sakleshpur, but it was decided at the last minute to give him rest because of his injury. I insisted not to use Abhimanyu in the operation. If he was used, it would have been impossible for him to participate in the next Dasara procession. In Karnataka, while Dasara jamboo savari is a matter of prestige, the man-elephant conflict is a cause for concern. These elephants are caught between the two.”

A mahout from the Balle camp, where Arjuna was housed, said the elephants are under stress and they need rest. They are either involved in operations to capture wild elephants or events such as Dasara. The mahout also questioned the competence of forest personnel and veterinarians. He also questioned the coordination between veterinarians and foresters, especially after the failed operation in Hassan’s Yeslur range, where Arjuna died.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Kumar Pushkar said that it is difficult to keep Dasara and kumki elephants separate. The two require the best of tuskers like Arjuna and Abhimanyu. These two are the lead elephants. The department is making efforts to train other tuskers to perform this task.

The department is holding a workshop and meeting with staffers and veterinarians on the man-animal conflict.

TAMED ELEPHANTS, MAHOUTS RETURN WITH HEAVY HEART

The Forest Department has stopped the operation to tag rogue wild jumbos in Alur and Sakleshpur with radio collars for 10 days due to the death of Dasara elephant Arjuna. The Forest Department has decided to stop the elephant operation to give rest to other tamed elephants and mahouts who are upset and yet to come out of the shock after the death of Arjuna. Four elephants had taken part in the 10-day operation and were transported back to camp.

