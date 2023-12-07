For these Ballari girl students, theatre is their paatshala

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

BALLARI: Once a film theatre is now a government residential school for girls at Kurugodu town in Ballari district. The Backward Classes Welfare Department started the residential school for Classes 6 to 10 three years ago. The residential school has 226 girls.

Earlier, the school was run from a small building. When the number of students increased, the school management committee started looking for a big building.

The members of the committee finally zeroed in on the film theatre which was closed five years ago.

Though the committee identified a site to construct a school building, no help came from the government, some teachers of the school alleged.

Basavaraj M, a social activist and resident of Kurugodu, said the children are forced to reside and study in the old film theatre.

Earlier, the school was run from a small old building. When the students’ parents staged a protest, they were promised that the school would be shifted to a new building. But instead of moving to a new building, the committee members chose the old theatre.

“The government is paying Rs 1.20 lakh a year as rent to the owner of the theatre. Two or three classes are held simultaneously, causing confusion among the students. There is no playground and students play near the main road,” he said.

Basavaraj said, “We gave several memorandums, but the officials concerned did nothing to shift the school to a big building. Some parents shifted their children to other schools.”

A senior official from the department said four acres of land has been sanctioned to construct a school building on the outskirts of Kurugodu town.

An official from the Karnataka Residential Educational Institutional Society (KREIS) said that the school will have its building soon.

