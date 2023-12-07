Home States Karnataka

Jumping ship? V Somanna holds rally at Siddaganga Mutt along with Congress leaders

Sources said the rally was to prepare the ground for Somanna to contest the next Lok Sabha elections and he is eyeing the Tumakuru Lok Sabha constituency.

Published: 07th December 2023 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2023 09:27 AM

Former minister V Somanna, Sri Siddalinga Swami of Siddaganga Mutt, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna and others at the inauguration of Guru Bhavana at Siddaganga Mutt i

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

TUMAKURU: BJP leader V Somanna, a Veerashaiva-Lingayat leader, who is sulking over the appointment of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra as BJP state president, held a rally in the company of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s cabinet colleagues at Siddaganga Mutt on Wednesday in a bid to prove his mettle to the BJP high command as the community’s important leader.

Sources said the rally was to prepare the ground for Somanna to contest the next Lok Sabha elections and he is eyeing the Tumakuru Lok Sabha constituency. Congress too is trying to woo Somanna as it does not have a strong candidate from the constituency.

“The BJP high command had given me an appointment on November 30, but I could not go. The truth is that despite being eligible, I missed out an opportunity. I have come to the guru and expressed my pain. I will wait for another two or three days and speak out,” he told reporters after inaugurating the Guru Bhavana, which he built through a trust headed by his wife Shylaja.

Somanna claimed he cannot be compared with others (Vijayendra) when it comes to the relationship with the Mutt, as he had organized several events decades ago. “These days, some dogs and foxes have started interfering (in Mutt’s affair),” he remarked. He asserted that he is not discouraged by his defeats in the Assembly elections, and still has 15-20 years of politics in him.

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said Sommanna did not decide when Congress senior leader Sonia Gandhi had agreed to make him KPCC  president. Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna was also present.

Tumakuru BJP MP GS Basavaraju, a former Congress leader, said Somanna helped him win against JDS patriarch HD  Deve Gowda in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Basavaraju, who is 86 years old, is not likely to contest the next Lok Sabha elections and declared Somanna as his successor.

