Karnataka to open 100 new hostels

To facilitate students who have not got a hostel facility, they would be paid Rs 1,500 per month for 10 months under the VidyaSiri scheme as the government has allocated Rs 30 crore for the scheme.

Published: 07th December 2023

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  As there is a demand for more hostels for children belonging to backward communities, the State Government is contemplating opening 100 new hostels to accommodate more students. As the problem is prevalent across Karnataka, Assembly Speaker UT Khader suggested that the government to draft a long-term plan to address the issue rather than going for a quick-fix solution.

Replying to Kundapur MLA Kiran Kumar Kodgi, Backward Classes Welfare Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi admitted that in the wake of an increase in the number of admissions of students from OBC communities, the existing hostels were facing difficulties to accommodate them. It has also come to the notice of the department and he has also discussed it with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, he added.

Against this backdrop, the State Government was thinking of opening 100 more hostels, especially at educational hubs such as Mangaluru, Udupi Dharwad, and other district headquarters.

To facilitate students who have not got a hostel facility, they would be paid Rs 1,500 per month for 10 months under the VidyaSiri scheme as the government has allocated Rs 30 crore for the scheme. On opening the hostels in June itself with the commencement of the academic year, the minister said, it was delayed due to a change in the academic calendar in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

