RSS refutes Goolihatti Shekar’s charges, says it’s open for all

BENGALURU: The Karnataka unit of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has rubbished former MLA Goolihatti Shekar’s allegation that he was denied entry into Dr Hedgewar memorial in Nagpur since he is a Dalit. RSS Karnataka, in a press statement, said thousands of people visit the memorial every day, irrespective of their caste.

“There is no question of denying entry either to the RSS office or the memorial. RSS is open for all,” N Thippeswamy, south-central zone, Kshetriya Kaaryavaha, RSS, said. The MLA’s allegation is about an incident that occurred four months prior to the May 10 Assembly polls, he said.

“Why didn’t he raise this issue then,” he asked. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said BJP and RSS not just oppose Muslims, but also Dalits. “Though they say all are equal, they have kept Dalits far,” the CM said. “I repeat... till such time untouchability exists, reservation is needed. It is a strong weapon to eradicate casteism,” he said.

Thoughts of BR Ambedkar, and not Savarkar, will safeguard people like Goolihatti. No one from backward classes has been included in the RSS top posts, Siddaramaiah said. Meanwhile, in Belagavi, BJP leaders were reluctant to comment on the issue.

BJP state president BY Vijayendra, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, and former home minister Araga Jnanendra refused to comment when questioned about the issue outside Suvarna Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday. Vijayendra said he did not have any information about the incident.

