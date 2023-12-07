Special court to try Gauri Lankesh, MM Kalburgi murder cases

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday issued an order to set up a special court for a fast-track trial of journalist Gauri Lankesh and litterateur MM Kalburgi murder cases.

In his order, Siddaramaiah said that a special investigating team was formed to probe the murder of Gauri Lankesh.

Gauri Lankesh was murdered on September 5, 2017. So far, 18 people have been arrested and a chargesheet filed. The trial is moving at a slow pace.

“As Kavita Lankesh, Gauri’s sister, requested the state government to form a special court with a permanent judge to hear the murder case, I have issued an order in this direction,’’ the chief minister said. In another order, Siddaramaiah said Kalburgi was murdered on August 31, 2015.

A chargesheet was filed during 2018-19. Although the questioning of the family members of Kalburgi is over, proceedings in the court are on. Kalburgi’s wife Umadevi M Kalburgi requested the government to form a special court to hear the murder case. An order has been issued in this regard, Siddaramaiah said. Prof Kalburgi was shot dead by two persons at his house.

GAURI WAS SHOT DEAD BY THREE ASSAILANTS

Journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead on September 5, 2017, by three assailants as she was entering her house around 8 PM in Bengaluru.

