BJP smells politics behind scrapping of NEP

By Firoz Rozindar
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The Legislative Council witnessed a heated debate over the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) on Thursday where the Opposition BJP accused the Ruling Congress government of rejecting the policy only for political purpose.

The BJP members questioned the State Government as to why it did not constitute a committee to study the pros and cons of  NEP before rejecting it. “It gives the clear impression that it has rejected the policy for political purpose. You should have rejected it based on merit but you have done so merely for political purpose,” said BJP MLC Kota Shrinivas Poojari. 

Claiming that all private educational institutions in Karnataka have already implemented NEP, he said that the State Government is planning to implement the State Education Policy only in government schools.   “The State Government wants to implement SEP for them while private institutions have already implemented NEP. This means that you are discriminating between the rich and poor students,” he added.

Minister Santosh Lad who was also present, wanted to know the benefits the students have achieved in the States where NEP has been implemented already.

