Chaos in Karnataka Assembly over stabbing of BJP leader

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The Assembly on Thursday witnessed chaotic scenes over the recent stabbing of a BJP leader in Belagavi.

BJP leader Prithvi Singh, an associate of Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, alleged that he was stabbed on December 4 by Congress MLC Channaraj Hattoholi and two of his associates.

The BJP is demanding the arrest of Hattoholi and his two associates. Although the police have registered an FIR against the trio, the BJP wants stricter charges under IPC Sections 307, 397, 398 filed against them.

Even as all the BJP MLAs were rushing to enter the well of the House to protest, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka stopped them and asked them to return to their seats.

Meanwhile, Belagavi MLA Abhay Patil raised the issue of the recent arrest of BJP Corporator Abhijit Jawalkar in Belagavi over a trivial issue. Calling the arrest unlawful, Patil demanded the suspension of Tilakwadi CPI. Patil, who was keen on staging a dharna in the well of the House. He too was stopped by Ashoka. Patil, however, entered the well of the House and protested alone as other BJP members had staged a walkout over the stabbing incident.

Interestingly, a large section of BJP MLAs were keen on staging a dharna to corner the government in the stabbing case. Several BJP legislators, including Abhay Patil, were upset over Ashoka’s refusal to protest. The government finally was able to derail the debate on the stabbing issue when the Opposition BJP members staged a walkout instead of staging a dharna in the House.

Earlier, MLAs BY Vijayendra, Sunil Kumar, Basangouda Patil Yatnal, Suresh Kumar and others demanded the arrest of MLC Hattiholi and urged the government to include Section 307 in the FIR. “The Belagavi police hastily arrested a BJP corporator from a hospital recently even though the case was trivial. In the stabbing incident, the accused used sharp weapons... but the police did not arrest anyone,” said Suresh Kumar.

