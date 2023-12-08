Home States Karnataka

Karnataka engineer blames factory management for suicide

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The suicide of an engineer working in ACC Factory at Wadi has created commotions as the deceased, in the press note as well as in the video-clipping recorded before his death, has alleged that he is committing suicide due to the harassment by the factory management.

The deceased Ramesh Pawar (45), the son-in-law of Valmiki Kaalu Naik, former MLA of Chittapur constituency, is said to have committed suicide during the wee hours of Thursday.

Before committing suicide, In his death note and video, he had alleged that he is committing suicide due to the harassment by the ACC factory management and mentioned a few names responsible for his suicide.

He has requested Rural development Minister Priyank Kharge to take action against the management. FIR was registered against ACC Factory.

