Karnataka government to open 50 more dialysis centres

The new centres will come up in 48 community health centres in 57 new taluks, where there are no taluk hospitals.

Published: 08th December 2023 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2023 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  In order to address the problems in dialysis centres, the State Government has decided to appoint new service agencies to operate the centres.

During the Question Hour in the Assembly, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said in the wake of expiry of contracts of earlier agencies, the government has floated new tenders to appoint new agencies.  

“The number of dialysis centres will be increased from 169 to 219. The number of dialysis machines will be increased from 649 to 800,” he added.

The new centres will come up in 48 community health centres in 57 new taluks, where there are no taluk hospitals. Moreover, multi-use dialysers are set to be replaced by single-use dialysers, he added. 

On a request made by BJP MLA Sunil Kumar to allow patients to avail dialysis treatment using their health card as it does not come under the Ayushman Bharat- Arogya Karnataka scheme, Dinesh assured the House of considering the suggestion.

