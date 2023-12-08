Karnataka state council sees furore over alleged diversion of SC/ST funds

Firoz Rozindar By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The Karnataka state council saw sparks fly today over allegations that the ruling Congress government diverted Rs 11,000 crore meant for the development of SC/STs towards various ‘Guarantee Schemes’.

Raising the issue during the question hour, BJP MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy demanded the government return Rs. 11,000 crore to Schedule Caste Sub Allocation/Scheduled Tribe Sub-allocation.

He wanted to know why the government has used funds for the scheme meant for SC/STs when it has left untouched funds reserved for the development of minorities and the backward classes.

To this, both Priyank Kharge, the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister, and H. C. Mahadevarappa, Social Welfare Minister, tried to refute the allegations by claiming that the government had not diverted the funds at all.

Mahadevappa said that the norms framed for the implementation of SCSP/TSP does not permit the diversion of funds for any other purpose than the welfare of the SCs and STs.

He said there was section 7D of the Act which gives permission to use the funds for any other purpose, but the government has decided to scrap that provision to prevent the misuse.

Not satisfied by the reply, BJP MLCs trooped into the well of the house and began shouting slogans against the Congress, describing the government anti-Dalit.

When even several appeals of Council Chairman, Basavaraj Horatti failed to pacify the opposition Members, Horatti adjourned the house for the some time.

The situation did not change even after the house met again as the opposition members kept shouting slogans. It led to a chaotic situation as members of ruling and opposition started blaming each other.

Horatti was forced to adjourn the house for the second time. When the house met again, Horatti issued a strict order to the protesting MLCs to maintain decorum. He agreed to give 30 minutes time to discuss the issue on Monday. Though the BJP MLCs wanted the longer discussion, they finally agreed for a 30 minute discussion.

