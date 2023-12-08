Kempanna submits 6K pages of documents to Nagamohan Das panel 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Contractors’ Association president D Kempanna and other office-bearers of the association on Thursday submitted 6,000 pages of documents to Justice Nagamohan Das Commission to substantiate their allegation of demand for 40% commission to clear the bills of contractors during the BJP rule in the State.

Addressing reporters, Kempanna said they also submitted documents in support of their allegation against the present Congress government. The Commission was set up in August to probe the 40% commission allegation against the previous government headed by Basavaraj Bommai.

Kempanna said they submitted documents related to bills and works in the Public Works, Irrigation, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and other departments, and in BBMP limits in Bengaluru. He said some more documents will be submitted to Justice Nagamohan Das in the coming days as the association is waiting for RTI replies.

“I cannot reveal details of the documents submitted to the Commission,” he added. Kempanna said earlier there was an allegation against him that he did not submit any proof to substantiate his charge against the previous government. “But now we have submitted 6000 pages of documents to the Commission,” he added.

He said some documents show that the bills of some persons, who are not contractors, have been cleared.

Referring to the 40% commission charge against the previous government, Kempanna alleged that there is corruption in the present Congress government too. “Since this government is only a few months old, it is difficult to reveal the percentage of commission. Our association is not in favour or against any political party or government,” he said.

