 Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Ashoka takes on Siddu govt over drought relief to ryots 

Pramodkumar Vaidya By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka tried to put the State government on the mat on Thursday by highlighting its inability to tackle the prevailing drought situation.

Lashing out at the government for pointing fingers at the Union government over releasing compensation against crop loss to farmers, he demanded that it write off crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh borrowed from cooperative societies.

Initiating a discussion on drought, Ashoka said the government has not taken adequate steps to tackle the drinking water problem, scarcity of fodder or arrest the migration of agricultural labourers. During the BJP dispensation, a dry kit containing food items was distributed to stop their migration to cities to seek wages, apart from opening fodders banks and providing funds for supply of drinking water.

In addition to providing jobs under MGNREGA, 30-90 human days of employment could be generated under NDRF norms, so the government should exploit it to stop migration, he said. Though the government claims there are enough funds in DCs’ accounts, he noted that they can be used for drilling borewells and purchasing fodder for livestock.

Stating that the BJP government had never waited for Central funds, Ashoka said crop loss relief was more under NDRF norms and in case of dry land, it was double the amount. Unfortunately, the State government has announced only Rs 2,000 for farmers, but not released it yet. He also opposed making registration mandatory under the Farmer Registration and Unified beneficiary InformaTion System (FRUITS) and requested that money be credited through direct benefit transfer.

Urging the government to negotiate with private borewell owners in advance, he said the impact of drought will be seen early next year. He also listed out some demands to address the drought situation.

Ashoka’s demands

Write off crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh borrowed from co-op societies

Release Rs 25,000 per hectare against crop loss

Don’t make FRUITS ID mandatory for compensation

Sanction Rs 5 crore for immediate relief measures

Reintroduce state’s share of Rs 4,000 under Kissan Samman Nidhi Scheme

Revive Raita Vidyanidhi scheme for children of labourers

Medical and nutritious food kits for pregnant and new mothers

Medicine and vaccines to keep livestock free from disease

Get funds from centre, DKS tells BJP leaders:

DYCM DK Shivakumar on Thursday pressed the BJP to bring drought relief funds from the Centre, rather than criticise the State Government’s relief efforts.

He told reporters, “BJP leaders are busy criticising the government. Instead, they should talk to the Centre and get funds, and have the number of MGNREGA man days increased to 150. The revenue and agriculture ministers were the first to carry out drought assessment and submit a report to the Centre, and seek drought relief, but no funds have reached us. Let the BJP submit its own report to the Centre and get us relief.”

Deputy commissioners of all drought-affected districts have been instructed to provide drinking water and fodder for ‘goshalas’, he added. Asked about former CM B S Yediyurappa’s allegation that Congress was involved in appeasement politics, he said the Constitution requires taking care of all sections of society.



