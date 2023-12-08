Many hurdles to implement Old Pension Scheme: Minister Krishna Gowda

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Thursday attributed the delay in the implementation of Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for state government employees to non-submission of a report by the committee formed for the purpose.

Replying to a query in the Legislative Council on behalf of CM Siddaramaiah, he said the committee constituted to look into the matter made no progress. The government is in a dilemma as it is likely to lose the Provident Fund money, which has been deposited.

Stating that reverting to OPS from the New Pension Scheme (NPS) is a tough task, he said the government, however, will implement it. The Congress party had promised to implement it in its election manifesto. The government is studying how to do away with the hurdles. Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh had decided to go back to OPS long ago, but they are yet to do so.

The Rajasthan government has written to the Centre to withdraw the PF money it has deposited. Karnataka will follow suit, he said. Byre Gowda said the committee will get more manpower to complete the study and submit its report.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Thursday attributed the delay in the implementation of Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for state government employees to non-submission of a report by the committee formed for the purpose. Replying to a query in the Legislative Council on behalf of CM Siddaramaiah, he said the committee constituted to look into the matter made no progress. The government is in a dilemma as it is likely to lose the Provident Fund money, which has been deposited. Stating that reverting to OPS from the New Pension Scheme (NPS) is a tough task, he said the government, however, will implement it. The Congress party had promised to implement it in its election manifesto. The government is studying how to do away with the hurdles. Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh had decided to go back to OPS long ago, but they are yet to do so.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Rajasthan government has written to the Centre to withdraw the PF money it has deposited. Karnataka will follow suit, he said. Byre Gowda said the committee will get more manpower to complete the study and submit its report. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp