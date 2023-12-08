Home States Karnataka

Stop loan recovery from farmers: Bommai to government 

Bommai said the government promised to give Rs 2,000 to each farmer which was nothing but an insult to the farmers.

Basavaraj Bommai

Former Karnataka CM and senior BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior BJP leader and former CM Basavaraj Bommai urged the State Government to stop the forceful recovery of loans from farmers and give them fresh loans as they are in distress due to drought.

The farmers are in distress, but the State Government has not released compensation, but pointing its fingers towards the Union Government, he said and added that the previous BJP government had disbursed Rs 2,000 crore to farmers through the DBT during floods. 

Bommai said the government promised to give Rs 2,000 to each farmer which was nothing but an insult to the farmers. As per the Central guidelines, the State must announce a compensation of Rs 6,000 per hectare for dry farming and Rs 18,000 for irrigated land. The Kisan Samman programme launched by the BJP government has been stopped, he added. 

The former CM also demanded that the government recommend a NIA probe into CM Siddaramaiah sharing a dais with a cleric who he alleged was having links with ISIS.

Bommai said cases were filed against the moulvi for making inflammatory speeches in Vijayapura. 
On DyCM DK Shivakumar not attending the ongoing Belagavi winter session, Bommai said the former was busy in Telangana politics and he must tell what’s important, people’s problems or politics.

