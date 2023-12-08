Home States Karnataka

Tenant’s daughter suffers burns as landlady throws chemical at her in Bengaluru

The girl, who is a high school student, suffered 40% burns, and is now undergoing treatment at the Victoria Hospital’s burns ward.

Published: 08th December 2023 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2023 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 14-year-old girl paid the price for the fight between her mother and their landlady over some trivial issue in the city. The landlady vented her anger at the girl by throwing some chemical on her right leg. The girl, who is a high school student, suffered 40% burns, and is now undergoing treatment at the Victoria Hospital’s burns ward.

The victim has been identified as Umme Kulsum, daughter of Zakira Bhanu, 46, residents of Metro Layout in Chandra Layout police limits.

Bhanu told The New Indian Express that her family moved into the house seven months ago and they have been facing problems from the landlady since then. “She quarrels with us for silly reasons,” Bhanu said.
She said the landlady also threw the chemical at her cats and other pets which entered the premises. She filed a complaint against the landlady, identified as Pooja Gowda, in Chandra Layout police station on Tuesday.

“We are fed up with the house owner’s behaviour and want to vacate the house. But she is not returning our deposit money. We keep asking her to return the money, but she doesn’t. She insists that we first vacate the house and collect the deposit money after a new tenant moves in,” Bhanu said.

“We fear that she will never return our money. She makes an issue out of everything. She wants my daughters to accompany her wherever she goes. I am scared to send my daughters with her. The problem started after I refused to send my daughters with her. My daughter is unable to walk and is being treated in the burns ward of Victoria Hospital. 

I am not sure what kind of chemical she threw at my daughter’s leg. My daughter returned home screaming for help,” Bhanu said. Meanwhile, the police have asked the complainant to furnish details regarding the treatment being given to her daughter. “We are not sure what kind of chemical was thrown at the victim. Even earlier, the victim’s mother approached us seeking our intervention to help her vacate the house. The statements of the suspect have been recorded,” said a police officer. 

