Actor Leelavathi passes away at 85

BENGALURU: Veteran actor Leelavathi passed away at Nelamangala near Bengaluru on Friday. She was 85. Leelavathi was bedridden for a few months due to age-related issues. She developed breathing problems and was admitted to a private hospital at Nelamangala, where she breathed her last in the evening.

Her son and actor Vinod Raj said the last rites would be performed at their farmhouse at Soladevanahalli, where Leelavathi had been living with him for decades. The mortal remains will be kept for the public to pay their last respects at Nelamangala Junior College Grounds till Saturday noon, after which the last rites will be performed.

Several film personalities, including senior actor Shivarajkumar, visited the hospital and paid their last respects. After her health deteriorated recently, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and dignitaries from the film fraternity visited her.

